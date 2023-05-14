Move Forward takes early lead as vote counting begins
published : 14 May 2023 at 18:52
updated: 14 May 2023 at 21:13
writer: Online Reporters
The Election Commission (EC) has begun counting votes after the general election concluded at 5pm on Sunday.
As of 9.11pm, the Move Forward Party had taken the lead in both the constituency and party-list races, followed by the Pheu Thai Party and the Bhumjaithai Party.
The votes were still being tallied, with unofficial results expected to be available around 11pm, according to the EC.
