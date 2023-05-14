Move Forward leader expects coalition with Pheu Thai

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat talks to reporters at his party headquarters on Sunday evening. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) said on Sunday evening he expected to form a coalition government with the Pheu Thai Party, enabling the former opposition bloc to rise to power.

MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat said exit polls suggested that MFP and Pheu Thai could have enough House seats to form the next government.

“This is a positive sign," he said. "It’s time for Thailand to change."

Asked when he would discuss a possible coalition with Pheu Thai, Mr Pita said he expected a conversation to start at around 10 or 11pm.

“A collaboration of the (former) opposition parties is the perfect way to deal with the challenges the country faces. We will change Thailand together,” the MFP leader said.

Harvard-educated Pita, 42, said the formation of a governing coalition would be subject to a memorandum of understanding and conditions.

He ruled out the possibility of forming a government with the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) of Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

However, the Move Forward leader did not exclude the possible participation in a coalition by the Bhumjaithai Party of Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.