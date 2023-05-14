Anutin admits Bhumjaithai Party will come in third, not second

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, centre, campaigns for votes in the Wong Wian Yai area of Bangkok in early May. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

BURI RAM: Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, said his party was likely to come in third in the race for House seats despite his stated hope for second place.

Speaking to reporters in the northeastern province, Mr Anutin said, “Earlier I thought Bhumjaithai would be in second position, but it is in third. I congratulate the leading parties, namely Move Forward and Pheu Thai.”

Mr Anutin said his party was likely to win more House seats and triumph in some provinces for the first time in Sunday's general election. The party had hoped to represent a Bangkok constituency but that wish would not come true in this election, he said.

Mr Anutin did not divulge his thoughts about Bhumjaithai's possible involvement in the formation of a new government, or whether his party would maintain its partnership with parties in the previous government.

He said he would rather wait for clearer results from the election.



