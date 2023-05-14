Section
Gen Prawit tight-lipped on Move Forward Party's popularity
Thailand
Politics

Gen Prawit tight-lipped on Move Forward Party's popularity

published : 14 May 2023 at 22:19

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, centre, briefly talks to reporters at the headquarters of his Palang Pracharath Party on Sunday night. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, centre, briefly talks to reporters at the headquarters of his Palang Pracharath Party on Sunday night. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, in his capacity as the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, declined to answer when asked about the surprising popularity of the Move Forward Party in Sunday’s general election.

Gen Prawit arrived at his party’s headquarters at about 9pm on Sunday. He smiled and patted the shoulders of the key party figures who welcomed him before stepping onto a podium to speak to reporters.

He thanked reporters and all the voters who supported his party. He said he was grateful for their support regardless of the election results.

“Other topics will be discussed later. It’s not the time yet. We must wait longer because vote counting has not finished,” Gen Prawit said.

Asked to comment on the possibility of a great victory for the Move Forward Party, Gen Prawit said nothing.

He also remained silent when reporters asked if he was disheartened.

He left the podium quickly, ending his press conference after about a minute.

