Pheu Thai's Paetongtarn says party with most votes will lead next govt

Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidates Paetongtarn Shinawatra (left) and Srettha Thavisin monitor vote counting at Pheu Thai's head office in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The daughter of Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra said the biggest vote-winner in Sunday's election will get to lead the next government, after her Pheu Thai Party took a big lead alongside the progressive opposition Move Forward Party.

Speaking after 50% of eligible votes had been counted, Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, a prime ministerial candidate for Pheu Thai, also said she was happy for Move Forward.

"The voice of the people is most important," she told reporters.

Ms Paetongtarn urged supporters to be patient, expressing “very high confidence in our victory.”

Srettha Thavisin, another nominee for premier, said Pheu Thai “will prioritise talks with pro-democratic parties.” His group has yet to speak with Move Forward, Mr Srettha said.

Pro-democracy parties widened their lead in Sunday’s general election, with the preliminary count showing them on course to wrest power from a military-backed government that has ruled for almost a decade.