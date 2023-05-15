Political party leaders kick off nationwide vote

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat votes in Klong Tan Nua, Bangkok. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Party leaders were among throngs of Thai voters appearing at polling stations nationwide on Sunday to cast ballots in an election that will decide whether Prayut Chan-o-cha will be ousted and replaced as prime minister after eight years in power.

Gen Prayut, prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation Party, arrived at polling station No 10 in Phayathai district at 9.06am and was greeted by a throng of local and foreign reporters.

Srettha Thavisin, a Pheu Thai Party candidate for prime minister, arrived before 8am at polling station No 16 at City Lake Tower in Soi Sukhumvit 16.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Srettha said he was glad to vote again after a long wait. He called for Thais to turn up in large numbers, saying he was confident the country would see a change after the polls closed at 5pm.

Paetongtarn ''Ung Ing" Shinawatra, a Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, arrived at polling station No 15 at Kheha Thani 3 in the Ram Intra area of Khannayao district shortly after 10.30am.

Ms Paetongtarn was accompanied by her mother Khunying Potjaman Damapong and her elder sister Pintongtha Shinwatra Kunakornwong, who also voted at the station.

She was also greeted by a large number of Thai and foreign reporters.

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader and prime ministerial candidate of the Move Forward Party, turned up at polling station No 10 at Soi Sukhumvit 30 at 9.30am.

After casting his vote, Mr Pita said he had done his best to win support. Like other party leaders, he said he hoped Thais would turn up in large numbers to make their voices heard.

Mr Pita said he was satisfied with the overall atmosphere after working hard on the campaign trail.

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, prime ministerial candidate and leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, cast his vote at polling station No 11 in Wang Thong Lang district shortly after 8am.

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai Party leader who is also a candidate for prime minister, arrived at polling station No 33 in Chompol area in Chatuchak district at 8.40am. She was accompanied by family.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha votes on Soi Pradipat 5 in Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Pheu Thai's Paetongtarn Shinawatra at a polling station on Nawamin Road. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Pheu Thai's Srettha Thavisin casts his vote on Soi Sukhumvit 16. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Palang Pracharath Party leader Prawit Wongsuwon casts his vote on Soi Lat Phrao 71. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)