US looking forward to final election results
Thailand
Politics

US looking forward to final election results

published : 15 May 2023 at 16:56

writer: Online Reporters

Election Commission chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong announces the unofficial results of the general election on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Election Commission chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong announces the unofficial results of the general election on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

US ambassador Robert Godec on Monday issued the following statement regarding the May 14 general election.

"Yesterday, tens of millions of people participated in the vote across the Kingdom of Thailand - as election observers, poll workers, members of the media, candidates, and, most importantly, voters.

"As a longstanding friend and ally of Thailand, the United States looks forward to the final results," the statement said.

Election Commission chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong said on Monday that 99% of the ballots had been counted. He said the Move Forward Party had won the largest number of seats.

Of the 52,238,594 eligible voters, the turnout on Sunday was a record 39,293,867, or 75.22%, surpassing 75.03% in 2011 and higher than at the 2019 polls, when turnout was 74.87%.

On the petition filed with the EC over Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat holding shares in a defunct media firm, Mr Ittiporn said there had already been an investigation process.

Robert Godec,  US ambasador to Thailand. (Army photo)

