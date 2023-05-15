UTN thanks Southern voters for poll support

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana

Deputy leader of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, on Monday thanked the party's supporters for their votes in the election, saying the party will follow the election winners' lead when it comes to forming the next government.

Speaking at Government House on Monday after the results of Sunday's elections were released, he expressed his gratitude for every vote cast in favour of the party and its candidates, especially those cast by UTN supporters in Nakhon Si Thammarat, his hometown.

"UTN MPs from the South have managed to reach their targets, so I want to thank voters in Nakhon Si Thammarat for making it happen," he said.

He said losing an election is normal, before congratulating the parties which secured more votes than UTN.

"We'll have to wait and see what the next cabinet will look like," he said.

Mr Thanakorn said UTN's leaders had gathered to discuss the result, adding Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had instructed him to allow the winners of the election to take the lead in forming the next government.

Gen Prayut had also instructed him to do his best to run the caretaker government, which has three months left before the next government is sworn in, he said.

When asked about the possibility of forming a minority government, Mr Thanakorn said the scenario looks uncertain, before adding he was ready to sit on the opposition bench.

He also said that Gen Prayut's "eight-year quest for the country" was enough to cement his legacy.

"I think that his non-corrupt political performance over the past eight years would be enough for him to live on in people's minds," he said.