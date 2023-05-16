UTN ready to be in opposition, says Thanakorn

Caretaker PM's Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana answers reporters' questions at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The United Thai Nation Party (UTN) is ready for its role on the opposition benches of the House of Representatives after faring below expectations in Sunday's general election, deputy leader Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Tuesday.

Mr Thanakorn, caretaker PM's Office minister, said he visited outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on Monday to give him his moral support.

Gen Prayut is the UTN's chief strategist and the party's candidate for prime minister. Unofficial results show UTN won on 36 House seats - 23 in constituencies and 13 on the party list.



Mr Thanakorn said Gen Prayut appeared to be in high spirits when they met.



Asked whether Gen Prayut would now exit politics, Mr Thanakorn said he believed Gen Prayut would do so once the new government was in place, and take a deserved rest. He had long served his country in many positions. Gen Prayut would remain in the people's hearts, Mr Thanakorn said.



"Personally, I think it would be good for him to rest. He has been tied to the job for the past eight years. As for myself, I will remain in politics and will continue to seek his advice," he said.

Mr Thanakorn said he was not sure if Gen Prayut would resign as the party's chief strategist.

"The UTN will continue to exist. We have more than 30 MPs and the party leader and secretary-general can handle the party's affairs. We can work as part of the opposition, to keep check of the government's performance. No problem," he said.