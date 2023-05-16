Section
MFP list MP-elect resigns over drink-driving
Thailand
Politics

MFP list MP-elect resigns over drink-driving

Nateepat Kulsetasit apologises for actions, denies resisting breath test

published : 16 May 2023 at 15:56

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Nateepat Kulsetasit was the No.27 list candidate of the Move Forward Party (Photo: MFP)
Move Forward Party list MP-elect Nateepat Kulsetasit has resigned an an MP candidate of the party after police arrested her for drink-driving early Tuesday morning

Ms Nateepat told reporters on Tuesday that she apologised to the public and regretted her actions because she had disappointed people and would not be able to vote for the same-sex marriage legislation that she had pushed for.

She said she had met some friends at around 11pm on Monday and had three or four drinks. She denied she resisted a police request for an alcohol breath test.

It was reported that Ms Nateepat, 46, was stopped at a police checkpoint on Prasert Manukit Road in Lat Phrao district of Bangkok. An alcohol breath test showed she had 66 milligrammes of alcohol per 100ml of blood, above the threshold of 50mg.

Move Forward unofficially won 152 House seats including 39 list seats in Sunday’s election and is currently in the process of forming a coalition government. Ms Nateepat was ranked 27th on her party’s roster of 100 list candidates.

Ms Nateepat said she remained a member of the party.

