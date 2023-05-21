Most people satisfied with election results: Nida Poll

Most people are satisfied with overall election results, saying they would still vote the same way they did on May 14 if there is a new election, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on May 16-18 by telephone interviews with 1,310 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country.



Ask about their satisfaction with the election results in their constituencies, 59.08% were very satisfied; 26.87% fairly satisfied; 8.86% not quite satisfied; and 5.19% not satisfied at all.



Asked about their satisfaction with the overall election results nationwide, 59.39% were very satisfied; 30.07% fairly satisfied; 6.95% not quite satisfied; and 3.59% not satisfied at all.



Asked what if they have to vote again in a new election, 86.49% said they would vote the same as before both in the constituency and party-list systems; 6.03% said they would vote differently from the last time both in the constituency and party-list systems; 3.13% said they would vote the same as before in the constituency system only; 2.37% said they would not go to the poll; and 1.98% said they would vote the same as before in the party-list system only.