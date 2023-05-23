New cabinet in place by 2nd week of August

Leaders of eight parties led by the Move Forward Party take reporters' questions on Monday, when they signed a pact which will serve as a guideline for collaboration between the coalition partners. (Photo: VARUTH HIRUNYATHEB)

The new cabinet is expected to be in place by the second week of August, acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Tuesday.

He said caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam gave the following tentative timeline for the new cabinet taking office during Tuesday's cabinet meeting:



• The Election Commission announces an official election result on July 13, 60 days after the May 14 general election.

• The last day for new MPs to report to parliament, July 20.

• Parliament convenes its first meeting, July 25.

• A joint sitting of parliament is held in the first week of August to elect the prime minister.

• The new cabinet is appointed in the second week of August, followed by the oath of allegiance before His Majesty the King.

• The caretaker cabinet's tenure ends in mid-August.