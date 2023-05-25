Pheu Thai rebrand on cards after poll loss

Party to expand its use of social media

Paetongtarn 'Ung Ing' Shinawatra takes her daughter, Thitharn Suksawat, to the Pheu Thai Party where the prime ministerial candidate took part in a party forum to induct its MPs-elect on Wednesday. Ms Paetongtarn gave birth to a boy, her second child, a few weeks before the May 14 election. (Photo: Varuth Hiranyatheb)

The Pheu Thai Party is seeking to rebrand itself through improved use of social media so it will perform better in future polls after its defeat to the Move Forward Party (MFP) in the May 14 election.

The party on Wednesday held a seminar -- attended by party executives, as well as candidates who won House seats and who did not -- to assess the post-election situation.

Speaking after the seminar, party leader Cholnan Srikaew said it was aimed at offering moral support to all candidates whether they won or lost in the poll.

"Even though the party came second in the poll [after the MFP], all the candidates' hard work is still very much admired," Dr Cholnan said.

Pheu Thai unofficially won 141 House seats, trailing the MFP, which has the most MPs-elect, 152, in the election.

Dr Cholnan said a working panel will be set up to assess the outcome of the election and it will be led by key party member Noppadon Pattama.

He also said each candidate was instructed to carry out a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis and present the information for discussion at the next seminar.

"We won't point fingers at each other, but we will accept the truth so we can adjust and move forward," Dr Cholnan said.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the party's prime ministerial candidate, said the outcome of the election did not spell disaster for Pheu Thai, but it would serve as a driving force to propel the party forward.

Srettha Thavisin, another PM candidate, said the next move is to rebrand the party, with a working panel to be set up to handle the matter.

Asked if Pheu Thai's rebranding approach would be similar to that of the MFP, Dr Cholnan said details have yet to be discussed, but he stressed that the party's identity must be retained and it will not copy anyone.

"We won't go so far as to abandon our own identity," Dr Cholnan said.

"We have to interweave strategies in dealing with the virtual world and the real world. They must work hand in glove," he said.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong said attendees at the seminar agreed social media played an important role in swaying voters as it is an efficient way to reach a wider audience.

There are more than 50 million people using social media in Thailand, Mr Prasert said.

The party has realised the power of social media and plans to make the most of it in future elections, he said.

"We now look ahead to the next election. Election candidates must hone their skills in using social media as it plays a key role," Mr Prasert said.

He said the principles of democracy still prevail as the outcome of the election showed more than 70% voters favoured parties that champion democracy.

Several election candidates who moved from Pheu Thai and joined parties linked to the coup-makers suffered defeat in the election, Mr Prasert said.