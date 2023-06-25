Abhisit tight-lipped about return

Abhisit: Unity needed first

Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva on Saturday declined to discuss whether he would return as party leader as members gear towards electing new executives. He instead highlighted the need for "unity" among members of the Democrat Party.

Democrat party leader Jurin Laksanawisit announced he would step down following the results of the May 14 election, in which the party won fewer-than-expected House seats. A Democrat leader's resignation automatically scraps the board. Now the Election Commission has endorsed all MPs, the selection of a new leader to replace Mr Jurin will take place soon.

Reports emerged saying Mr Abhisit, who resigned after the 2019 general election, may be open to the idea of returning as leader. However, in an interview after a seminar at Thammasat University's Tha Prachan campus, Mr Abhisit was tight-lipped about the prospect of returning.

He said it would not be easy. Democrats must have unity, stand firm on its ideology, build the party's political platform and restore public confidence, he said.

He called on party MPs and the acting executive board to help build unity and set the party's direction. He also urged those involved in the selection of leaders to refrain from discussing who would be suitable.

"I think we should step back from talking about individuals and the leadership contest," Mr Abhisit said. "What the party needs is unity and clear directions."

"The other things are secondary," he said, when asked about reports that Democrat MP for Songkhla Det-it Khaothong could be nominated.

Mr Jurin on Saturday expressed confidence the leadership contest would proceed without conflict. Every member would accept the final result, he said, adding the party will hold a special meeting on July 9 to elect a new leader and executives.

"I can't say who it will be. That will be decided by the party," he said. "It's a democratic process, and the party has long adopted this practice."

He added the party has not discussed who it will support as the country's next Prime Minister.