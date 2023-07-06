Suchatvee asked to vie for top Dems' job

Suchatvee: No decision yet

Suchatvee Suwansawat, the Democrat Party's Bangkok governor candidate, has been asked to stand in the party leadership contest, although he has not decided whether to put his name in the hat, according to a source in the Democrats.

He was wooed to enter the leadership race set for Sunday by members affiliated to Chalermchai Sri-on, former party secretary-general. Mr Suchatvee was approached for the role despite having earlier declined to vie for the top party seat.

Other potential candidates include Watanya Bunnag, who heads the party's working group on political innovations, Det-it Khaothong, the Democrats' acting secretary-general, and former Democrat MP Issara Seriwatthanawut.

On his Facebook account, Mr Issara said he had no desire to compete for the leadership role or any party executive post.

So far, Alongkorn Ponlaboot, the acting Democrat deputy leader, is the only member who has stepped forward to announce his bid to run.

There are also steadfast supporters in the Democrats' northeastern chapters pushing for former party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva to return.

All 48 branches and representatives of the Democrats in the Northeast have issued a statement supporting Mr Abhisit for a second term as party leader.

Mr Abhisit, also a former prime minister, led the Democrats from March 2005 to March 2019.

Shortly after the 2019 general election, he relinquished the party leadership to face responsibility for the Democrats' crushing defeat in the polls.

The statement supporting Mr Abhisit's party leadership was released at a gathering of the Democrats' northeastern members in Khon Kaen on Tuesday.

The members made known their stance ahead of the party's assembly on Sunday to elect a new executive board and a new party leader to replace Jurin Laksanawisit.

The executive board was terminated when Mr Jurin resigned as party leader after he was unable to fulfill his promise to land at least 25 MPs in the May 14 election.

Unofficial poll results indicated the Democrats would capture fewer than 25 MP seats. The Election Commission (EC) eventually confirmed the party won 25 -- although that came after Mr Jurin resigned.