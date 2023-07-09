Democrats prepare to put new pick in hot seat

A new Democrat leader should have a clean track record and a clear vision and be ready to work while in the opposition, said former Democrat Party leader Chuan Leekpai.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's selection of a new leader to replace Jurin Laksanawisit who resigned in a show of responsibility over the party's poll defeat, Mr Chuan said it does not matter if the new leader is young but he or she should have a vision and integrity and be able to unify the party.

Mr Chuan said he has been with the party for more than 50 years and seen it go through ups and downs. Former Democrats like Warong Dechgitvigrom, Thaworn Senneam and Suthep Thuagsuban not only worked hard for the party but also had the national interest at heart.

"So I hope we get a leader with high potential who will work for the country, instead of someone who just wants to join the government or tries to do anything to be part of it.

"I don't want to see that because the Democrat Party can work as either the government or the opposition. It doesn't have to be in the government or it will lose its quality of being a political institution," he said.

Mr Chuan declined to comment on criticism over the potential candidates vying for leadership.

Alongkorn Ponlaboot, current Democrat deputy leader, is the only MP to announce a bid to run for the party leadership.

Other potential candidates include Suchatvee Suwansawat, the Democrat Party's Bangkok governor candidate; Watanya Bunnag, who heads the party's working group on political innovations; and Det-it Khaothong, the Democrats' acting secretary-general.

Former Democrat list-MP Chaiwat Traisunant on Saturday backed former party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva's return to the party's helm, saying the ex-leader is best suited to lead the party.

Mr Abhisit, also a former prime minister, led the Democrats from March 2005 to March 2019. However, Mr Abhisit has not publicly expressed any interest in the post.

Mr Chaiwat also called on the new executive board not to join the coalition government because the Democrats have only 25 House seats which is not enough to drive the party's policies and restore popularity.

If the Democrat party focuses its resources on performing a checks and balances role as the opposition, it may be able to restore public faith, Mr Chaiwat added.

