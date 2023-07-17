Key coalition figures launch charm offensive

Representatives and senators meet for their prime ministerial vote on July 13. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Key figures in the eight-party coalition reportedly contacted members of the current government and senators over the weekend to seek support for Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat ahead of the second round of voting to select a prime minister on Wednesday.

These figures, including Mr Pita and MFP secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon, were said to have approached the present government MPs and senators who abstained in the prime minister vote last Thursday.

Their latest approach was said to be softer, and some were surprised that Mr Pita contacted them personally.

In the joint sitting of elected MPs and military-appointed senators, Mr Pita only received 324 of the 375 votes needed to become premier. Of those present at the vote, 182 voted against him while 199 abstained.

Seri Ruam Thai Party leader, Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, said he, at the request of the MFP, reached out to the Democrat Party and the Chartthaipattana Party and asked them to vote for Mr Pita in the second round but they did not reply.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth said the MFP should be given a second chance in Wednesday's vote but if the party still fails to gather enough support, it should let Pheu Thai take the lead in forming a coalition.

He suggested that Mr Pita and the MFP try to reach a compromise if they wanted to be the government and that they should not let party supporters dictate what they should or should not do.

Chartthaipattana Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa admitted on Monday he was contacted by Pol Gen Sereepisuth to consider joining the coalition but he said he could not make that decision himself.

However, he said Chartthaipattana could not do business with the MFP if it did not back down from amending the lese majeste law. Mr Varawut also said the party abstained in the last vote because it respected those who voted for the MFP.