Pheu Thai eyes MFP-free bloc

Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew, second left, and Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, third from left, greet reporters when they and represenatives of other coalition allies met on Monday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Pheu Thai is ready to form an alternative coalition excluding the Move Forward Party (MFP) and it will bring in parties from the outgoing government if MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat fails to secure enough support to become prime minister in parliament on Wednesday, according to Pheu Thai sources.

The sources said that Mr Pita, the MFP's sole prime ministerial candidate, faces several hurdles to his PM bid, and he will still not be able to receive sufficient backing during the second round of voting today.

They said the first hurdle is that his critics, especially the 250 senators, will cite parliamentary meeting regulation No.41, which prohibits a motion that has been rejected by parliament from being resubmitted during the same session, to block his renomination.

If rejected, the PM vote will have to be rescheduled, and Pheu Thai will have a chance to nominate its own candidate, the sources said, adding Srettha Thavisin, one of the party's three PM candidates, is expected to get the nod.

The sources went on to say there is not much chance of forming a new coalition government with the MFP because most senators have made it clear they will not support the party due to its stance on amending Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law.

To overcome this hurdle, Pheu Thai will take the lead in forming the new government and exclude the MFP while trying to bring some parties from the outgoing government into the coalition, such as the Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath and Chartthaipattana parties, with a combined number of 300 or so MPs.

"This composition is most likely to happen, and it must be agreed upon [by the parties mentioned above] and approved by the senators before the next round of voting [if Mr Pita fails in his bid today]," the sources said.

"This is a major issue. Pheu Thai may have to take some flak, but we hope people will understand the situation," they added.

"We cannot get everything, but we won't lose everything."

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, one of Pheu Thai's three PM candidates, said on Tuesday the party will nominate Mr Srettha for the coveted role of prime minister if the joint parliamentary session rejects the nomination of Mr Pita on Wednesday.

"The Pheu Thai Party will nominate Mr Srettha Thavisin. This is clear," said Ms Paetongtarn, the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

According to Thaksin and Ms Paetongtarn, he is expected to return to Thailand soon after years in exile, despite the spectre of legal action.

Ms Paetongtarn said that before nominating Mr Srettha, Pheu Thai would fully support Mr Pita for prime minister.

If parliament rejects his bid, Pheu Thai will nominate Mr Srettha, she said.

Mr Pita failed to get the needed majority vote during a joint sitting of the House and the Senate on July 13.

The eight prospective coalition allies resolved on Monday to renominate Mr Pita on Wednesday, although critics say this process cannot continue indefinitely.

Ms Paetongtarn said she supported Mr Srettha because of his knowledge of business and economics. Mr Srettha is a former president of real estate developer Sansiri Plc.

"The focus is on when we can form the new government. It is in the public interest because the nation must move forward," she said. "The focus is on what we can do to develop the nation, to build up the confidence of international investors."

Reporters asked her about one senator's promise to support Pheu Thai if it excludes MFP from its coalition. Ms Paetongtarn said the eight parties would discuss the matter.

"Please let party executives have their discussions. The issue is very sensitive," she said.

Responding to reporters' questions, Ms Paetongtarn said she had not thought about whether she would have a ministerial portfolio in the new government.

She said later that her father has decided to postpone his homecoming until the political situation becomes more stable and the vote to select the nation's 30th prime minister has concluded.

Thaksin said earlier he wanted to return before his birthday on July 26.