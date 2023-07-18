Court bars public for key case with police on standby

Staunch supporters: Members of the June 24 Democracy group come together to protect against a petition filed by the Election Commission with the Constitutional Court seeking to disqualify Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as an MP over the iTV shareholding controversy. The Constitutional Court may decide to suspend Mr Pita as an MP pending a ruling. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday declared itself off-limits to the public until Thursday while it considers Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat's iTV shareholding case.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Constitutional Court issued an announcement to restrict areas of the court to maintain safety and peace while it decides whether to proceed with the petition filed by the Election Commission (EC) under Section 82 of the constitution today from 9.30am.

The EC asked the court to review the MP status of Mr Pita to see whether he is eligible under Section 101 and Section 98.

The move to declare the court off-limits came after security-related agencies had warned the office to exercise caution to prevent any untoward incidents.

Under the announcement, the surrounding area of the Government Complex commemorating His Majesty the King's 80th Birthday Anniversary is designated as an outer area for maintaining peace and safety.

Only individuals and vehicles permitted by officials tasked with maintaining peace and safety can enter those areas, the court said.

The specific areas, including the Rajaburi Direkriddhi and Ban Chao Praya Rattana Thibej buildings, have also been designated as controlled areas according to Constitutional Court regulations. The announcement took effect on Tuesday and will remain in force until Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Bureau is preparing to deploy high-pressure water cannons and water trucks to stand by at the court for crowd control.

Pol Maj Gen Atthapon Anusit, chief of the Metropolitan Police Division 2, said specific locations for public gatherings had been arranged in the courtyard in front of the flag pole at the nearby Department of Special Investigation (DSI), located 50 metres from the court.

In related news, the Campaign Committee for People's Constitution (CCPC) called on the court to dismiss Mr Pita's case filed by the EC.

CCPC representative Kritsapon Sirikittikul expressed concern about the court's impartiality, saying many people know iTV has not operated as a media firm since March 7, 2007.