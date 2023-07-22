Dems deny pact to join Pheu Thai bloc

Outgoing Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit arrives at parliament for a vote on a new prime minister on July 19. (Photo: Pornprom Sarttarpai)

The Democrat Party denied a rumour that more than half of its members of parliament were in talks to join a Pheu Thai coalition while it also has not yet decided whether to vote for Pheu Thai's candidate Srettha Thavisin as prime minister.

Democrat Party spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng on Friday brushed aside the rumour that 16 of its 25 MPs, led by its acting party secretary-general, Chalermchai Sri-on, had pledged to support Pheu Thai following talks and an agreement that they would join the new government.

"No one can make such a decision alone. It must be a resolution of our party's executive committee and our 25 MPs," said Mr Ramet, before dismissing further speculation that the 16 MPs will move to the Bhumjaithai Party.

Asked if the Democrats would vote for Pheu Thai's candidate, Mr Srettha, to become the new premier following his declaration to drop amending Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese majeste law, Mr Ramet said the Democrats would hold a meeting to talk in detail and review the Pheu Thai Party's policies.

He said the Democrats had taken a firm stance against the amendment of Section 112 and would not support any party that did not agree.

He said the Democrats were under pressure to support the Move Forward Party (MFP) in the prime ministerial vote to respect the 14 million who voted for the MFP but also noted that the party must respect its own voters who voted for its policies.

Meanwhile, Mr Ramet said a special meeting to choose its new leader and an executive board has been postponed from Sunday, with a new date soon to be announced.

The Democrat Party spokesman said its registrar Wirat Romyen had instructed at least 25 members from each region -- the North, South, Northeast, Central region, and Bangkok -- to attend the vote to keep a balance because, at present most of its MPs are from South.