A democratic govt 'more important'

Pita: Standing 'with the people'

Forming a democratic government is more important than being prime minister, Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat said on his Facebook.

Mr Pita on Saturday uploaded a video clip setting out MFP's stance on the political situation.

He said it is clear the MFP is being obstructed by conservative elements and the lese majeste law amendment proposal has been used as an excuse to stop him.

"But my not being able to become prime minister doesn't mean our hope to change the future will come to an end," Mr Pita wrote on his Facebook.

"It doesn't matter if the MFP cannot form a government -- but the 27 million votes of the people must not have been made in vain," Mr Pita added.

"The MFP is ready to support Pheu Thai to form a government of the people, so long as our hands hold firmly so that the old powers will never be successful," Mr Pita wrote.

Meanwhile, Mr Pita on Saturday spoke to the public at the Now Hotel near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya during a weekend trip to thank voters in Chon Buri, Rayong and Chanthaburi, after the Constitutional Court suspended him as an MP pending its ruling on his media share-holding case.

"Although they don't want us [MFP] to form a government and let me become prime minister, I stand beside you all and insist I will never leave you," said Mr Pita.

"What was the point in holding the election? Was it just a formality?"

"We can't surrender. As we are in the same boat, all eight coalition parties must form a government of the people in the hopes of ceasing the succession of a dictatorship.

"Since I can't stay in parliament, I will be with the people and continue to work for them," said Mr Pita. "If the boat is leaking, we are supposed to fix the boat together, not kick others off the boat."

Meanwhile, Kannavee Suebsang, the FAIR Party's secretary-general, said Pheu Thai could form a government by finding more votes from MPs of other parties and senators. MFP has handed the party the responsibility of forming a government after it twice failed to have Mr Pita elected in parliament as prime minister.