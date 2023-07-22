Pheu Thai solicits coalition support

Happy pairing: Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, second left, and Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew, third left, after their meeting to discuss the government formation. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Both the Bhumjaithai Party and Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) say they will not join a coalition government being formed by the Pheu Thai Party if the Move Forward Party (MFP) remains in the eight-party bloc.

Their insistence followed the second largest vote-winner Pheu Thai Party's attempts to seek support to join the coalition to form the next government after MFP failed to get its prime minister candidate elected.

MFP on Friday announced it would step back, allowing Pheu Thai to take the lead. Pheu Thai led by its leader Cholnan Srikaew on Saturday met three parties -- Bhumjaithai, Chartpattanakla and United Thai Nation -- at Pheu Thai headquarters.

Dr Cholnan said this condition [excluding MFP from the eight-party coalition] might lead to a dead-end in the party's efforts to secure support, unless the MFP voluntarily agrees to break away from the eight-party alliance and join the opposition.

He insisted this wasn't an indirect way of telling the MFP to leave the bloc and become an opposition party instead.

The next meeting of the eight-party alliance is set for Monday. Pheu Thai now needs to speed up talks with all potential partners and senators, he said.

In response to Pheu Thai's invitation to talks, Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said his condition regarding MFP was nothing personal.

"It's impossible for Bhumjaithai to get involved [in the formation of the new coalition] while the MFP still is a part of the coalition. It isn't about a personal conflict or anything personal but rather because the MFP has a far different way of working from that of Bhumjaithai," said Mr Anutin.

He said he expects Dr Cholnan to contemplate this "limit" on Bhumjaithai's help and when Pheu Thai can find a way to overcome this obstacle, Bhumjaithai will be ready to work with Pheu Thai.

According to a Pheu Thai source, the party now aims to gather the support of about 300 MPs, excluding MFP MPs, to vote for Srettha Thavisin, a Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, who will be nominated for the job in a vote set for Thursday.

More support is expected to come from Bhumjaithai, PPRP, the Chartthaipattana Party and some other small and micro parties, said the source.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, also leader of the PPRP, won't take up any cabinet position but will still allow his party to support the Pheu Thai-led formation of the new government, said the source.

This side-switching may prompt protests by MFP supporters but the opposition is unlikely to be powerful enough, observers say. The Pheu Thai Party will try to point out that if it fails this mission, power will return to the hands of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the caretaker prime minister, again.

A source close to the PPRP confirmed on Saturday the party has had talks with Pheu Thai in which it insisted it would agree to work with Pheu Thai only if the MFP was no longer part of the coalition being formed.

"Gen Prawit has agreed to step aside and not to hold any cabinet position while the PPRP joins Pheu Thai in a new coalition,'' said the source.

Further negotiations will follow regarding a cabinet portfolio quota the PPRP will receive in return, said the source. As for Gen Prayut, his resignation as a member of United Thai Nation Party (UTN) was actually aimed from the beginning at paving the way for the UTN to work with Pheu Thai, said the source.

Chartpattanakla Party advisory chairman Suwat Liptapanlop said his party would support a majority government and would keep Section 112 of the Criminal Code (the lese majeste law) untouched. "We are willing to join a Pheu Thai-led government and support a Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate," he said.

"However, if Move Forward's policy to amend Section 112 still exists, it will not be in line with Chartpattanakla's policies. We cannot join the government because amending Section 112 goes against the party's promises made to the people."

The final meeting of the day involved United Thai Nation, the party set up as a vehicle for 2014 coup leader Prayut Chan-o-cha to extend his political life. UTN leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said his party would not vote for Pheu Thai's prime ministerial nominee if Move Forward remained in the coalition.

He said the party was invited to clarify its reasons for not working with the MFP, insisting that talks on helping form the government were not included on the agenda.

Seeking partners: Suwat Liptapanlop, advisory chairman of the Chartpattanakla Party, second right, is welcomed by Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai (first left) and secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong (first right).