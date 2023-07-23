Officers to monitor MFP rally

Move Forward Party supporters light flares outside parliament to protest the Constitutional Court’s decision to suspend MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat from his duties as an MP pending deliberation of his iTV shareholding case. Parliament also rejected Mr Pita’s second bid for the premiership on July 19. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Extra police will be deployed on Sunday at the gathering of supporters of the Move Forward Party (MFP) at the Asok intersection, Thonglor police said on Saturday.

About 200 people are expected at the event called by political activist Sombat Boonngam-anong last week, and Thonglor police have prepared a company of officers to ensure the safety of protesters and maintain law and order, said station chief Pol Col Phansa Amarapitak.

Because the protest site lies between Thonglor precinct and Lumpini police station, Lumpini police have also prepared their own company of officers who will oversee proceedings, added Pol Col Phansa.

Although Mr Sombat has announced a plan to use a powerful loudspeaker and an electric generator, he will have to seek permission from the district office under the law, said Pol Col Phansa.

In Facebook posts, Mr Sombat urged those who opposed the conduct of senators who voted against MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat during the second prime ministerial vote last week to come to the gathering on Sunday at 5pm.

The protest is also aimed at encouraging House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to petition the Constitutional Court to rule against the senators on the grounds that they acted in a way considered hostile to the democratic system, said Mr Sombat.

In September 2021, Mr Sombat jointly led an anti-government protest codenamed the "Asok Model" in which he and Nattawut Saikuar, a core leader of the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship, urged a massive protest to oust Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The street protest lasted a few days.

In related news, Kasetsart University on Saturday urged protesters to follow the rules and respect the opinions of others.

This comes after protesters at the university's premises on Friday night replaced the national flag on the mask near the university's main auditorium with a black flag.

The black flag signified protesters' dismay towards the senators' role, according to protest leaders.

The university said it supports freedom of expression, democracy with the king as head of state and diversity of opinions, but it couldn't agree with any acts which disrespect the national flag, a statement posted on Facebook page said.