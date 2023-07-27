Jail beckons for Thaksin

Fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be treated as an elderly prisoner if he returns to Thailand to face his jail term, according to the Department of Corrections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha doubts the ex-premier will return after Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, announced her father is due to arrive at Don Mueang airport on Aug 10.

"I can't quite believe what I am typing, my father is returning on Aug 10 at Don Mueang airport," she wrote on Wednesday, which was Thaksin's 74th birthday.

It is the first time that Thaksin -- who has spent 17 years saying he will come home -- has set a date for his return. Earlier, he said he would return before his birthday, only for his daughter to say it would be pushed back slightly due to political uncertainties.

Responding to Thaksin's homecoming plans, Ayuth Sintoppant, the department's director-general, said that upon arrival at the airport, Thaksin will be arrested, while corrections authorities will follow with a court warrant.

Under the procedures, corrections officials will be notified if there is a warrant for Thaksin's detention. Once the court procedures are completed, corrections officials will escort him to the detention facility, which is likely to be the Bangkok Remand Prison.

However, the department has not received a court warrant, he said.

At 74, Thaksin will be treated as an elderly inmate, and he will receive medical care as recommended by doctors in the event he has any underlying illnesses. There is no timeframe for his medical treatment, which will be determined by doctors.

According to Mr Ayuth, Thaksin will be tested for Covid-19 and quarantined for 10 days before being transferred to a medical ward for care and treatment, as was the case for Tarit Pengdith, the former chief of the Department of Special Investigation.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, who is the acting justice minister, has not contacted the department regarding Thaksin's planned return.

When asked about Thaksin's return, Gen Prayut said on Wednesday that the state agencies concerned know what to do and will follow the necessary procedures. The outgoing premier became irritated when asked what orders he gave to police to prepare for Thaksin's return.

"I don't have to. Why do I have to give orders in every matter? Police know what to do," he said.

"Wait and see if he's for real this time," he added when asked about Thaksin's call to a group of well-wishers in Ubon Ratchathani who threw a birthday party for him.

Earlier, there were leaked documents from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) concerning police preparations for Thaksin's transfer to the court and detention centre.

Pol Maj Gen Montri Paenjaroen, commander of Immigration Office 2 in charge of Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, said immigration police have no details about the ex-premier's return.

He said immigration police and the MPB have laid down guidelines about how to handle his arrival. If Thaksin has outstanding warrants, he will be detained and handed over to the MPB, which is in line with normal procedures, he added.

Kerati Kijmanawat, Airports of Thailand (AoT) president, said the AoT will assess the situation and make preparations as a large number of people will be expected at the airport on the day of Thaksin's return.

Jatuporn Prompan, former chairman of the red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), said even though Thaksin has announced the date, there is no guarantee he will return.

"I'll give it a 50-50 chance. It may be a ploy to distract public attention from attempts to form an inter-bloc coalition government. Pheu Thai is under tremendous pressure because it earlier announced it wouldn't work with the Palang Pracharath Party and the United Thai Nation Party and attacked Bhumjaithai in its election campaign."

"These parties ended up at the party's headquarters having mint-choc drinks," he said, referring to Ms Paetongtarn's favourite beverage that has become Pheu Thai's symbol.

Wanwichit Boonprong, a political science lecturer at Rangsit University, said Thaksin's return is a signal that a political deal has been reached and the political situation is believed to be under control.

Senator Somchai Sawangkarn echoed the views, saying Thaksin's return indicates that Pheu Thai expects to close the coalition formation deal before Aug 10.