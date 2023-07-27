Thaksin ouster: Time to come home

In this file photo taken in May 2007, then army chief and coup leader Gen Sonthi Boonyaratglin (centre) gives a press conference following the dissolution of political parties over election fraud. He is accompanied by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, left, and Gen Anupong Paojinda. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The former army chief who staged a coup d'etat and overthrew the elected government of Thaksin Shinawatra 17 years ago now supports Thaksin's return to Thailand, seeing it as a good opportunity for national reconciliation.

Gen Sonthi Boonyaratglin said on Thursday that Thaksin had the right to return his motherland, and this would provide him a chance to enter the justice system and address the pending legal cases against him.

According to the former army chief, Thaksin told him several days after the September 2006 coup that he was a gentleman and had good sportsmanship while looking forward to reconciliation.

With the Pheu Thai Party taking the lead in forming the next government, Gen Sonthi said the party will likely focused on finding solutions to conflicts within the country. Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra, is a prime ministerial candidate of Pheu Thai.

"If there are conflicts in the country, it will be difficult for national administration. This is a good chance for the nation to resolve them," he said.

Gen Sonthi added that he was of Class 6 at the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School and Thaksin was his junior at the same school.

Its students had been taught about love for the nation, religion and the monarchy, he said.

"We know what the royal institution has contributed to the nation. I do believe that he still has the loyalty," Gen Sonthi said.

Ms Paetongtarn announced on Wednesday that her father would be returning to Don Mueang airport on Aug 10.