Coalition unity seen hanging in the balance

Key figures of eight coalition allies meet at the head office of the Move Forward Party on July 2. (Photo supplied)

Apprehension is growing about a planned meeting of the eight prospective coalition partners amid growing doubts over the unity of the bloc despite Pheu Thai's insistence that all is well.

The meeting, which Pheu Thai has not yet announced the date for, will focus on the details of discussions between it and other parties outside of the coalition bloc, as well as senators, after Pheu Thai took the lead in forming the government and tried to solicit support for its prime ministerial candidate.

Speculation is rife that Pheu Thai will abandon the Move Forward Party (MFP) to make way for Bhumjaithai, the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and the Chartthaipattana Party to join its coalition.

However, some reports suggest the bloc remains unchanged but that Bhumjaithai and Chartthaipattana will vote for Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate. The MFP may be forced out of the coalition after the vote to let the PPRP in.

Pheu Thai may reportedly propose ending the current alliance because the senators and other parties have not backed down from their anti-MFP stance. It is also believed this proposal will be accepted by a vote of 5:3, with those against it being the MFP, the Fair Party and the Thai Sang Thai Party (TST).

Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday the eight-party alliance will hold talks before the prime ministerial vote, which is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Pheu Thai is still sticking with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the bloc, and it will bring before the meeting the details of its discussions with political parties outside of the bloc and the senators, he said.