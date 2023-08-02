MFP keeps close eye on Pheu Thai Party

Angry supporters from the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group burn effigies in front of the Pheu Thai Party headquarters on Wednesday after learning Pheu Thai had withdrawn from the coalition, in an effort to try to form a government without the election-winning Move Forward Party. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Supporters of the Move Forward Party (MFP) are closely monitoring the Pheu Thai Party’s next move to see which parties it will ask to join its fledgling coalition after MFP was on Wednesday given the push.

MFP, which came first in the May 14 election, asked Pheu Thai to form a coalition government after MFP’s own efforts failed.

Arnon Nampa, political activist and key leader of the MFP support group, said the group was waiting to see what Pheu Thai would do. “Holding hands with any parties that support the political succession is no different from joining with the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and United Thai Nation (UTN) Party,’’ Mr Arnon told the Bangkok Post.

PPRP is led by Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, who is also its prime ministerial candidate. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is the UTN’s former chief strategist but has now resigned as a member.

Gen Prayut staged a coup in 2014 while Gen Prawit was close to him and other military leaders involved in the 2014 coup.

Asked about the mood of MFP supporters, Mr Arnon said they are unhappy as Pheu Thai did not keep its vow. Some Pheu Thai supporters may even refuse to work with the “three Pors” [referring to Gen Prawit, Gen Prayut and Gen Anupong Paojinda, the interior minister], if it comes to that.

Their decision also affects Pheu Thai supporters, he said. “More protests are expected in the future,’’ Mr Arnon said.

“I think many people are feeling angry but it may be not enough to drive them to gather in public. There are many factors that will push people to the edge, such as prosecutions against MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat,” he said. “I do think Pheu Thai’s decision may hurt its popularity.”

Supporters from the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration group on Wednesday afternoon rallied at Pheu Thai Party headquarters to urge it stay united with the MFP and the other coalition partners until the term of the senate expires in mid-May next year, so they can form a government.

When they learned that Pheu Thai had withdrawn from the coalition, in an effort to try to form a government without the MFP, the mood of the demonstrators changed.

Some burned effigies, while the others tried to break into the party’s HQ. Fences were set up as police and security officers were trying to hold out against the crowd.

The hashtag #Pheu Thai Kanlakorn (Pheu Thai drama) was among the most talked about topics on X, formerly known as Twitter.