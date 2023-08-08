Passawat set to be NACC commissioner

The Senate on Monday approved the appointment of Passawat Kanoknart, a former vice president of the Supreme Court, as a new national anti-corruption commissioner.

The Senate voted 168 to 25 with 20 abstentions in favour of naming Mr Passawat as the latest member of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The law requires the appointment to be supported by at least half the senators, or 125 of them.

Passawat: Former Supreme Court VP

Mr Passawat is replacing Pol Gen Sataporn Laothong, who has completed his nine-year term as an NACC member.

Mr Passawat's appointment came after the selection process failed to produce an anti-graft member for more than a year.

The selection committee previously considered the candidacy of Araya Preechametta, who later failed to win a majority of support to be nominated in the Senate for appointment.

The committee then put forth Mr Passawat as the new candidate.