Parties wait for Pheu Thai invite

Party for party chief: Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, also the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and its prime ministerial candidate celebrates his 78th birthday, which falls on Aug 11, at the party's headquarters on Ratchadaphisek Road. The PPRP is waiting for an invitation from Pheu Thai to join the next governing coalition. (Photo: Palang Pracharath Party)

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and Chartthaipattana Party have hinted that they are ready to join a Pheu Thai-led political alliance if formally invited.

Commenting on the prospects of the PPRP joining the alliance after the Bhumjaithai Party on Monday agreed to team up with Pheu Thai, PPRP secretary-general Capt Thamanat Prompow said on Tuesday that Pheu Thai had not yet approached the PPPR since their previous talks at Pheu Thai's headquarters on July 23.

"We have not been contacted yet. It is up to Pheu Thai to decide whether to invite us. We only have to keep silent in line with political etiquette," Capt Thamanat said.

"I believe Pheu Thai is also currently approaching other parties," he added.

Asked about Pheu Thai's stance that the Pheu Thai-led coalition will exclude the "uncle" parties and whether some PPRP MPs will act as renegades, leaving the party and joining the coalition, Capt Thamanat said that party members must act in line with a party resolution.

Capt Thamanat said the dispute over whether such parties should be included in the new coalition is of secondary importance.

"What matters most is to form a new government so it can solve problems facing the country," Capt Thamanat said.

The so-called "uncle" parties are those linked with the military leaders of the 2014 coup. The "uncles" refer to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the former United Thai Nation Party chief adviser and prime ministerial candidate, and Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the PPRP leader and its prime ministerial candidate.

Asked if it is acceptable to the PPRP if Pheu Thai demands Gen Prawit step down as its leader in exchange for the PPRP joining the bloc, Capt Thamanat insisted that Gen Prawit remains the party leader.

Before attending a cabinet meeting yesterday, Gen Prawit said there had been no approach from Pheu Thai so far. Chartthaipattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa said Pheu Thai has to approach his party about joining the coalition.

The two parties were previously in talks on July 23, and they must meet for talks again ahead of the next prime ministerial vote, said Mr Varawut, who serves as Natural Resources and Environment Minister.

"We are waiting for Pheu Thai to send an invitation," he said.

He reiterated the party's stance that keeping Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law, intact is a precondition for joining a coalition government.

Mr Varawut said it should be left to Pheu Thai to nominate a prime ministerial candidate who it deems fit for the next vote in parliament.

Originally scheduled for Aug 4, the vote to select a new prime minister was cancelled after the Constitutional Court postponed to Aug 16 its decision on whether to accept a petition seeking its ruling on whether parliament's decision on July 19 to reject the renomination of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister was constitutional.

Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charn- virakul on Tuesday said the Pheu Thai-led alliance now has the support of more than 250 MPs, or more than half of the total of 500 MPs to form a government.

"Don't worry. A minority government will not happen," he said, adding that efforts are being made to gather additional support from other parties and senators for a PM candidate nominated by the bloc.

Under the constitution, a PM candidate needs the support of at least half of the 750 members of both the lower and upper chambers of parliament or 376 votes in total.