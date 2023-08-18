MFP firm on urging parliament to review Pita's renomination

Move Forward Party (MFP) MP Rangsiman Rome reaffirms that he will push for a motion for parliament to review its July 19 resolution rejecting Mr Pita’s renomination. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Move Forward Party (MFP) list-MP Rangsiman Rome stands firm that he will urge parliament to reconsider its decision to reject the renomination of MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister.

Mr Rangsiman said on Friday that he will proceed with his motion for a new parliamentary review of the resolution passed on July 19.

The 31-year-old MP said he would present the proposal during a meeting of the Senate whip and representatives of political parties, convened by Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, on Friday. The objective is to establish a timeline for debating the motion in the upcoming parliamentary session scheduled for Aug 22.

The MFP member said it was not necessary for the debate to be lengthy as it would provide parliament an opportunity to reflect upon potential errors made.

"Regarding the vote on this motion, we hope we'll win, but the final decision does not rest with us," said Mr Rangsiman. "Frankly speaking, compromising our principles in this matter would establish a precedent with far-reaching implications."

"Using the parliamentary mechanism for nominations carries implications beyond the prime ministerial post, as it also extends to other roles. We must take extra caution when employing this issue (parliament’s resolution to reject Mr Pita’s renomination) as a precedent."

During a joint session of the House and Senate on July 13th, the MFP leader failed to secure the majority required for the prime ministerial post. On July 19th, parliament voted against allowing Mr Pita to be renominated.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court dismissed the Ombudsman's petition related to the rejected renomination of Mr Pita. The court based its decision on the grounds that the three petitioners, Pornchai Theppanya and Boonsong Chalaythorn, who both voted for the MFP in the May 14 general election, and Move Forward MP Panyarut Nuntapusitanon, were not directly affected by the parliamentary decision.

Upon learning of the ruling, Mr Pita said he would not file a fresh petition with the court because he believed the issue should be settled by parliament rather than the court.

When asked whether Move Forward is ready to be the opposition again, Mr Rangsiman said the party would assume the role of opposition once a government is formed. He reaffirms his party's position of not supporting the Pheu Thai Party's nominee for prime minister.

On Tuesday, the election-winning MFP announced that it would not back Pheu Thai candidate Srettha Thavisin for prime minister as the formation of the government now is not reflective of the people's voice.

Despite its divergence from Move Forward, second-placed Pheu Thai has been actively seeking its former ally’s backing for real estate tycoon Srettha to become the next prime minister.