Three parties to contest Rayong by-election

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Bangkok on May 14. The Election Commission on Sunday said three political parties will field candidates in the Sept 10 by-election in Constituency 3 of Rayong province. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattara)

Three political parties will field candidates in the Sept 10 by-election in Constituency 3 of Rayong province, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Sunday.

The EC set Aug 15-19 as the period for candidates from political parties to register for the by-election.



At the end of the registration period on Saturday, three candidates from three parties had registered.



They are Pongsathorn Sornphetnarin, the number 1 candidate, of the Move Forward Party; Banyat Jettanachan, number 2, of the Democrat Party; and Pol Sub-Lt Ruangchai Sombatphuthon, number 3, of the Nation Building Labour Party.



The Constituency 3 election committee will take seven days to check whether any of them are prohibited by law from running in an election. The names of those qualified to run will then be posted at polling stations and other public places. A candidate found to be disqualified can petition the EC within seven days.



The by-election was made necessary by the resignation of Move Forward MP Nakornchai Khunnarong on Aug 3, after it was discovered he had served 18 months in prison for a theft conviction about 24 years ago.