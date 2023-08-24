Prinn faces another sex case ruling on Sept 25

Prinn Panitchpakdi speaks to reporters after the Bangkok South Criminal Court granted his bail application on April 17 last year. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A court is scheduled to rule on another sexual assault charge against Prinn Panitchpakdi late next month, as prosecutors push to keep legal proceedings going against the disgraced former deputy leader of the Democrat Party.

The ruling will be delivered at the Bangkok South Criminal Court on Sept 25, Kosolwat Inthuchanyong, deputy spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General, said on Thursday.

The same court on Aug 10 sentenced Prinn to two years and eight months in prison without suspension for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old student back in 2021.

The prosecution is handling 13 sexual assault cases against Prinn.

Earlier, the Chiang Mai Provincial Court threw out a sexual assault case against Prinn, but prosecutors are appealing the decision. Prinn has denied all allegations made against him.

The allegations caused a public uproar that prompted Prinn to step down as the deputy leader of the Democrat Party. He was also the leader of the party’s economic team.

The cases were brought to public attention by crusading lawyer Sittra Biabangkerd, who filed police complaints on behalf of the victims. He claimed at least 10 women have been sexually assaulted by Prinn.

Prinn is the son of Supachai Panitchpakdi, a former deputy prime minister, a former director-general of the World Trade Organization and a former secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.