Bhumjaithai will likely fill Interior Ministry posts

The leaders of the Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai parties, Anutin Charnvirakul (left) and Dr Cholnan Srikaew at the announcement of their decision to form a new government together at the Pheu Thai Party head office on Aug 7. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Bhumjaithai, the second biggest party in the government coalition, will likely emerge as a winner in the allocation of cabinet seats, with its bargaining prowess bringing it on course to run the powerful Interior Ministry.

The party with 71 MPs had threatened to pull out of the coalition if it could not have its way, according to a source.

Cabinet seat allocation has been subject to intense negotiation since the 141-MP Pheu Thai Party managed to get 10 other parties on board the new coalition.

On Saturday, talks over cabinet post distribution among coalition members were edging close to being settled, the source said.

Bhumjaithai, with its command of a "4+4" quota, is walking away with the posts of interior minister, education minister, labour minister and minister of higher education, science, research and innovation, plus deputy interior minister, deputy education minister, deputy agriculture minister and deputy commerce minister.

All eyes were on the coveted interior minister seat, which is expected to be filled by Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who will likely also be made a deputy minister.

According to the source, Mr Anutin has beaten a strong contender for the interior minister post, Phumtham Wechayachai, who is deputy leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Mr Phumtham will likely instead be appointed as deputy prime minister in charge of economic ministries under Pheu Thai's quota.

An interior minister is considered the second most powerful cabinet member after the prime minister, as he or she oversees the country's administrative bodies that many believe to be widely instrumental in consolidating political support, which comes in handy during elections.

Bhumjaithai figure Pol Gen Permpool Chidchob will likely become education minister, edging out prime candidate Pheu Thai list-MP Sutin Klungsang, who may instead be named either culture minister or deputy education minister.

Also, Bhumjaithai deputy leader Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who is the outgoing tourism minister, may take the labour minister post in the new government, while Songsak Thongsri, another Bhumjaithai deputy leader, is expected to serve as higher education, science, research and innovation minister.

In addition, Chada Thaiset, the outspoken Bhumjaithai MP for Uthai Thani, is reportedly being prepared for a deputy interior minister position, while other Bhumjaithai members being considered for other positions include Surachai Pancharoenworakul, Napinthorn Srisanpang and Supamas Issarapakdi.