Sereepisuth 'not upset'

Pol Gen Sereepisuth Teemeeyaves denies feeling let down after missing out on a cabinet post in the new government, but was openly critical of the qualifications of the likely picks.

The Seri Ruam Thai Party leader made the remarks after confirming he has quit as Seri Ram Thai's lone list MP. His resignation takes effect on Sept 1.

"My mission to support Pheu Thai was over and done on Aug 22 when I voted for Srettha Thavisin to be prime minister. I tendered my resignation letter the next day," he said.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth, who remains Seri Ruam Thai's leader, said it was he who helped pave the way for Pheu Thai to join its former political rival, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon -- leader of the former ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) -- to form a new government.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth added that he and Pheu Thai never discussed offering him a cabinet seat in exchange for his support.

However, Pol Gen Sereepisuth did not hold back in his criticism of Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwon, tipped to be the next deputy prime minister and minister for natural resources and the environment. Pol Gen Sereepisuth said it baffled him that someone with no experience in ministerial work could be included in the cabinet. Pol Gen Patcharawat is the chief adviser of the PPRP and Gen Prawit's younger brother.