Top govt trio meet incoming military chiefs for a chin-wag

From left Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, incoming chief of defence forces Gen Songwit Noonpakdi, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, incoming army chief Gen Charoenchai Hintao, incoming navy chief Adm Adung Phan-iam and Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara on Sunday had lunch with incoming military leaders to discuss military and security affairs.

The meeting was intended to ensure smooth coordination between the Pheu Thai-led government and the armed forces as the government prepares a policy statement to be delivered before parliament.

Incoming chief of defence forces Gen Songwit Noonpakdi, incoming army chief Gen Charoenchai Hintao and incoming navy chief Adm Adung Phan-iam, who will assume the top post on Oct 1, were at the lunch. Incoming air force commander ACM Panpakdee Pattanakul did not attend because he was overseas.

The meeting was said to cover only the policy framework without going into the details. Mr Srettha earlier met the top brass and told them the government was ready to support weapon procurement schemes if they were deemed necessary to national security.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Sutin said the incoming military chiefs expressed a willingness to follow the government's policy including the proposed switch from conscription to voluntary enlistment and downsizing of the armed forces.

He said the number of military conscripts was expected to be reduced significantly next year while the downsizing of the military could be seen as early as 2027.

He said the meeting also touched on the armed forces' needs and concerns.

According to Mr Sutin, the prime minister was content with the discussion and the military's reactions to the government policy.

Mr Sutin, who earlier sought advice from former defence minister Gen Thammarak Isarangkura na Ayudhaya, was expected to meet former defence minister ACM Sukhumpol Suwanatat on Monday.

He is likely to appoint former defence permanent secretary Gen Nipat Thonglek as his assistant and former secretary-general of the National Security Council Gen Natthapon Nakpanich as his secretary, reports say.

Pheu Thai list-MP Gen Phisan Wattanawongkhiri, a former commander of the Fourth Army, could be appointed as his adviser.

Gen Nipat said yesterday he was approached by Mr Sutin to work as an assistant and asked to look at the party's policy including military conscription and restructuring.