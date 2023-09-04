NBTC chair mulls suing Move Forward MP over clinic claim

Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, chairman of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, says he is considering suing a Move Forward Party MP who accused him of using state funds to supervise his clinic abroad. (Photo: NBTC)

The chairman of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, said he was considering suing a Move Forward Party (MFP) MP who accused him of using state funds to supervise his clinic abroad.

The move came after Ratchanok Srinok, an MFP MP for Bangkok, accused Dr Sarana of using NBTC funds to pay for his trips to the United States, where she claimed the NBTC chairman — who is a heart surgeon — runs a medical practice.

At a parliament session last week, Ms Ratchanok said over the past 16 months, as Dr Sarana had the NBTC cover the cost of over 120 days of overseas trips, so he needs to clarify whether his frequent trips to the US were for official or private business.

The commission were not able to make important decisions in his absence, she said.

On Monday, Dr Sarana strongly denied Ms Ratchanok's allegations, saying he does not run a clinic in the US or Thailand.

The NBTC chairman said he was licenced to practice medicine in the US between 1984-1993, but the licence has since expired.

Ratchanok Srinok, a Move Forward Party MP for Bangkok. (Photo: Move Forward Party)

He explained that before he was appointed chairman of the NBTC, he taught medicine at Mahidol University until his mandatory retirement came.

As a state official, he would not have been legally permitted to set up a practice overseas, he said.

Dr Sarana said he was seriously considering to sue Ms Ratchanok over what he called "distorted information".

"I believe this is politically motivated," he said.

Another MFP MP, Pakamon Noon-anant, took aim the NBTC's budget in parliament last week. She questioned why the NBTC was allocated 6.2 billion baht of state funds this year, when it makes over 40 billion baht each year from broadcast fees.

Out of the 6.2 billion baht earmarked for the NBTC, 28.6 million baht is meant to cover the expenses of its seven commissioners.

She demanded that the NBTC reveal the details of the overseas trips made by its commissioners.