We'll keep poll pledges, says PM

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

The ruling Pheu Thai Party is pulling out all the stops to overcome budget constraints and carry out its poll pledges, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Monday.

He was speaking after a meeting with 16 cabinet ministers from Pheu Thai to discuss the government's policy pledges.

It was the first time Pheu Thai's cabinet ministers have met officially, said Mr Srettha, who also serves as finance minister.

The cabinet will take the oath of office before His Majesty the King on Tuesday, the prime minister said.

The swearing-in of the ministers in the presence of His Majesty the King is required by the constitution. After they are sworn in, the government will have to declare a policy statement in parliament on Sept 11 before it can start work.

"Earlier, I wrongly said that this government is led by Pheu Thai. Right now, I want to say it is the people's government, and we also have to respect the 11 coalition parties," Mr Srettha said.

"During the prime ministerial vote and the appointment of cabinet ministers, Deputy Prime Minister and deputy Pheu Thai leader Phumtham Wechayachai said several times that it [office] had come at a high cost.

"But I want to correct this. Actually, it is not about coming at a high cost. Pheu Thai is pulling out all the stops ... It's about dedicating ourselves to working for the people. I believe everyone has realised this is the most important matter at the moment.

"There are also budget constraints, but I don't want budget constraints to stop us from working. I believe there are several quick-win projects that we can implement to ease people's plight.

"Anything that can be quick wins should be implemented first. When we meet people, we must not say what we cannot do. We were elected and expected to be able to achieve things," Mr Srettha said.

"The government must narrow the gap between itself and the people. I want the government executives to be approachable. This will be a new dimension.

"I will also emphasise the importance of these matters during meetings with coalition parties," he said.

Mr Srettha also gave assurances that budget constraints will not affect Pheu Thai's pledge to give away 10,000 baht in digital cash to every Thai aged 16 and older.

He also refuted a remark by Kitti Limsakul, a member of the party's policy committee, who on Sunday said that the money would be disbursed in two or three instalments of about 2,000 and 3,000 baht, not all at once.

Mr Srettha insisted that the 10,000 baht would be given all at once.

The 10,000-baht giveaway is aimed at stimulating spending in local communities in the first six months, with the help of blockchain technology that will ensure the money is spent within a 4-kilometre radius of the recipients' registered address in an effort to spur local economies.

Pheu Thai's poll pledges, particularly the 10,000-baht digital giveaway scheme and a bid to amend the constitution, are expected to come under intense scrutiny by senators when the government makes its policy statement in parliament.

Senator Wanchai Sornsiri said on Monday several senators are eager to scrutinise the Pheu-Thai-led government's policy platform, which includes its campaign headlining digital handout.

"We want to see if the government can fulfil the promises it made ahead of the election within the next three to six months. The senators will press the government to assure it will be able to make good on its promises," Sen Wanchai said.

Regarding Pheu Thai's bid to amend the constitution, Sen Wanchai said that Pheu Thai had said that the constitution's chapter related to the monarchy would be left untouched.

"But the party made the remarks outside parliament. In parliament, we will ask the party to give a clear affirmation," he said.