Senate approves new attorney-general

Amnat Jedcharoenruk, the next attorney-general. (Photo supplied)

The Senate on Tuesday approved deputy attorney-general Amnat Jedcharoenruk's promotion to attorney-general.

Mr Amnat received 193 votes in his favour and one against, with seven abstentions.

In March the Public Prosecution Commission unanimously approved the nomination of Mr Amnat as the country's 18th attorney-general.

He will succeed Naree Tantasathien, the country's first woman attorney-general, who retires at the end of September.

The nomination requires the Senate's approval.

Following his endorsement, Mr Amnat's appointment will be forwarded to His Majesty the King for a royal command formally appointing him to the post.

Mr Amnat graduated from the faculty of law at Thammasat University and qualified as a barrister. He also has a master's degree in law from Chulalongkorn University.