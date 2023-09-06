Pheu Thai MPs said to favour Paetongtarn for party leader

Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra arrives at Pheu Thai headquarters after visiting her father Thaksin at Police General Hospital on Aug 29. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Pheu Thai MPs are backing Paetongtarn “Ung Ing" Shinawatra to be the new party leader following the resignation of Cholnan Srikaew, according to Prasert Chanthararuangthong, the party's caretaker secretary-general.

The caretaker executive board would meet on Friday to set a date for a general assembly to elect the new leader and new board members, Mr Prasert, who is the new digital economy and society minister, said on Wednesday. The process must be completed within 60 days of the party leader's resignation.

Dr Cholnan, 62, announced his resignation as party leader on Aug 30, saying he was keeping his word after the party decided to form a coalition government with two military-linked parties from the previous administration.

The veteran politician from Nan province promised while campaigning for the May 14 general election that if Pheu Thai formed a coalition with the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) he would step down from the leadership.

Dr Cholnan remains on as public health minister in the new Pheu Thai-led coalition government.

Mr Prasert said many party MPs wanted Ms Paetongtarn to be the new leader.

“There have been no talks at party meetings about the qualifications for being the new leader, but Pheu Thai members show their wish to have Ms Paetongtarn, head of the Pheu Thai Family, as the new party leader,’’ he said

Ms Paetongtarn, 37, is the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, currently serving a prison sentence but being treated at the Police General Hospital.

Thaksin returned to Thailand on Aug 22 after more than 15 years of self-exile abroad. Within hours he was sentenced to eight years in prison stemming from convictions for conflict of interest and abuse of authority while in office prior to 2006. The 74-year-old billionaire was later granted a royal pardon that reduced the time he must serve to one year.

A source said Pheu Thai was preparing to announce the appointment of 21 party MPs to sit on the party’s whip with party-list MP Adisorn Piangkatebeing as government chief whip.