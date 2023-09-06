Struggle rages over chairing of House committees

Parties at loggerheads over who gets to chair various House committees have been invited to a meeting this week to iron out their differences, according to the whip of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Of the 35 House committees, the top seats for six panels are being sought by multiple parties, said Wisut Chainarun, a Pheu Thai list-MP and member of the party whip.

The meeting will bring together parties eyeing the same posts, to find some common ground.

The Move Forward Party), in particular, is adamant that it must chair 11 House committees. As the biggest party, with 151 MPs, the MFP was granted a quota to chair 11 committees.

The party saw its numbr drop to 150 after one of its constituency MPs resigned due to disclosures regarding his criminal background, prompting a by-election in Rayong on Sept 10. This has reduced the MFP's quota to 10.

However, the party remains confident it will retain the Rayong seat and insists it still be entitled to the 11 committee chairs.

Mr Wisut said the meeting would go ahead this week before the by-election.

He said the MFP, which has vowed to be a "proactive" opposition party, is refusing to cave in on the quota issue, saying that holding the chairs of the House committees is vital to keeping the government in check.

The MFP is involved in a tug-of-war over six House committees: law, justice and human rights; power distribution and local and special administrations; labour; counter-corruption; transport; and budget accountability.

The MFP and the Prachachat Party are embroiled in a dispute over the top job on the law committee. It is also wrangling with the Bhumjaithai Party over the power distribution and labour committees; and it is tussling with Pheu Thai over the counter-corruption, transport and budget accountability committees.

Mr Wisut said the MFP has made it clear that committee chairs play an integral role in monitoring the government's performance.

He said he tried unsuccessfully to convince the party that committee members were just as effective in getting the job done, as they are also authorised to call individuals to testify and review documents. "I think a compromise is in order," he said.

Mr Wisut said the Pheu Thai Party was not trying to evade scrutiny, as some critics have alleged. "We're not afraid to open ourselves up to being monitored once the House committees are up and running," he added.

Mr Wisut said Pheu Thai and the Democrat Party were both eyeing the role of chair for one particular House committee, which he stopped short of naming. But the Democrats later conceded and opted for another committee instead, he added.