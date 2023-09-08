Democrat Party prepares 15 MPs to debate govt policies

Jurin Laksanawisit and other Democrat Party members attend the party's special meeting on July 9 to select the new party leader. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The opposition Democrat Party is ready to grill the government over its policies, with 15 party MPs assigned to debate on Monday.

Caretaker Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit said on Friday that the debate will cover all aspects, including political, economic and social issues. Fifteen party MPs, including list MP Chuan Leekpai, have expressed their intent to participate in the debate.

Mr Jurin said he would be the second debater after the Move Forward Party (MFP) started the debate.

All Democrat debaters would do their utmost to scrutinise the government’s performance, said the former commerce minister.

He said the Democrats would engage in a constructive debate and would offer advice and views on government policies in a straightforward manner. The party would raise questions on some policies that may lack clarity, as it wanted to seek answers from the government on behalf of the people, he said.

Some policies were ambiguous, and the specifics of these policies did not align with the promises made during the May 14 general election campaign, he added.

"Let's wait for the debate days. Many policies will be raised for the debate. Some issues that (the government) had promised during the election campaign are not included. There are many, not just one or two polices that are not (in the policy statement). We will give our views in a straightforward manner, no prejudice because the debate will be in a truly constructive manner government that will be useful for the administration of the country and for the benefit of people who cast their ballots," said Mr Jurin.

On the timeframe of the debate, the Democrats would be given 2 hours and 15 minutes, from 3 hours the party earlier asked for, he said.

From now on, the Democrat Party would perform its opposition role and would do its best, he said.

"The government has said it is the people's government. We, the opposition, are also the people's opposition. Each side performs its own duty. The Democrat Party is ready to perform its duty. There is nothing to be worried," said Mr Jurin.

He insisted that the party had no problems to work with the MFP as they were both opposition parties that were duty-bound to scrutinise the government’s work.

Earlier, Parliament president Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said a total of 29 hours will be allocated for the two-day debate on the government’s policy statement, starting on Monday.

Mr Wan, who also serves as House speaker, said the debate on Monday will be held from 9am until midnight and the next day, it will start at 9am and run until 11pm. The cabinet will be given five hours to spell out the policy statement and respond to questions, while senators will be given five hours to debate it.

Government MPs would be allotted five hours, and opposition MPs would be given 14 hours, according to Mr Wan.