Deputy PM to select charter referendum panel

Public to participate in vote but many details yet to be decided

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (left) and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin listen to the debate on the government’s policy statement to parliament on Monday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has been put in charge of appointing a panel to study the design of a referendum to be held on amending the constitution, according to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Mr Phumtham’s appointment was approved by the cabinet at its first meeting on Wednesday.

Rewriting the charter is one of the priority issues the government has outlined.

The premier said Mr Phumtham, who is also the commerce minister, will name a committee to study how such a referendum will be carried out.

Government spokesman Chai Watcharong said the ruling Pheu Thai Party earlier sought to rewrite the charter via a bill. However, the Constitutional Court has ruled that a referendum must be held first so that the people can decide if they want the 2017 charter to be changed.

The public will take part in designing the referendum question or questions.

The government has said that any amendment must democratise the constitution but steer clear of the chapters related to the monarchy.

Before Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, Mr Phumtham stressed the charter amendment must go ahead quickly despite it being a divisive issue.

Essential details need to be ironed out, such as the budget to finance the referendum, he said.

The coalition parties have yet to discuss a deadline for concluding the matter, Mr Phumtham said.

Pheu Thai has come under fire from the Move Forward Party (MFP) for backsliding on its commitment to improving the constitution.

During the last day of debate on the government’s policy statement in parliament on Tuesday, MFP list-MP Parit Wacharasindhu noted that Pheu Thai appeared less enthusiastic about bringing the amendment to fruition.

After earlier pledging to rewrite the charter at all costs, Pheu Thai said in its policy statement that it would “seek a way” to realise an amendment, Mr Parit said.

The MP also asked who Mr Srettha had in mind to oversee the charter rewrite and whether the assembly of charter rewriters would be wholly elected or half-appointed.

The content of the charter earmarked for change also needs to be spelled out, Mr Parit said.

Move Forward advocates that every chapter should be accessible for a rewrite.

The Election Commission, meanwhile, is currently reviewing a petition submitted by activists seeking a referendum on having a new constitution drafted by a 100% elected committee.

The People’s Constitution Drafting Group, a network of civil society organisations and activist groups, obtained more than 200,000 names — well above the 50,000 threshold required by law — in a three-day signature drive last month.

The campaigners are seeking a public vote on whether the 2017 Constitution, drafted by a body appointed by the military junta then in power, should be entirely amended by an elected Constituent Assembly.

One of the key points of the campaign is that it aims to secure the right for members of the public to pose questions in a charter referendum.