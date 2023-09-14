Mafia blitz spurs gun amnesty

Police display weapons seized in a crackdown on illegal firearms across the country at the police training centre in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, in July. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has imposed a 30-day deadline on a special amnesty offered to gun owners who lack a proper permit, meaning they have a month to hand in such firearms at any police station before facing a renewed crackdown.

The move on Wednesday came as a joint team of 100 police and other officials raided 21 spots in Nakhon Pathom and seized about 16 guns and 200 bullets from a mafia-like network linked to last week's shooting of a highway police officer at a dinner party held at the home of Praween Chanklai, aka "Kamnan Nok", a local leader and construction business operator.

Mr Srettha has assigned Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to form a special team to implement the month-long amnesty, said Chai Wacharonke, government spokesman.

Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset, who was previously assigned by Mr Anutin to lead the nationwide screening of local leaders linked with influential mafia-like gangs in a bit to blacklist them, said all provinces are working on the assignment.

The operation was ordered by Mr Anutin in response to the murder of Pol Maj Sivakorn Saibua, an officer of Highway Police Division 2, in Nakhon Pathom.

A police source said nine of the guns were seized from the home of Pol Sgt Maj Pisit Chiewpreecha, who Mr Praween had reportedly asked Pol Maj Sivakorn at the party to award a special promotional transfer.

Pol Maj Sivakorn reportedly refused to agree to Mr Praween's request before a gunman killed him.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said two cars believed to be used by the suspects when fleeing the scene were found at a firm linked with Mr Praween.