Graft case targets PM's chief adviser

Kittirat: Indicted over 2011 rice deal

The Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) has reportedly indicted the prime minister's chief adviser, Kittirat Na Ranong, for alleged graft in selecting a local supplier for rice exports to Indonesia in 2011.

The OAG has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions against Mr Kittirat after the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) found grounds to the allegation in 2021 and indicted him, NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said on Wednesday.

Besides Mr Kittirat, another lawsuit has been filed against others allegedly involved in the case.

On Aug 18, 2011, Indonesia's food procurement agency Bulog signed a contract to buy 300,000 tonnes of rice priced at US$559 (20,150 baht) per tonne from Thailand.

On Dec 14, 2011, Siam Indi­ca and another firm, Nakhon Sa- wan Kha Kao, submitted bids. An employee of Siam Indica submitted the bids for both companies. Nakhon Sawan Kha Kao did not meet the criteria, leaving Siam Indica the only company in contention.

The firm was contracted to supply 100,000 tonnes of rice at US$559 per tonne, although a clause was inserted into the contract allowing Siam Indica to supply a further 200,000 tonnes of rice to Bulog, for which no bid was held.

The Public Warehouse Organisation vice president, Pitheera Tangpossawat, and assistant president, Somsak Wongwatthanasan, also allegedly colluded to ensure Siam Indica clinched the rice export deal uncontested.

According to the NACC, Mr Kittiratt, who served as commerce minister during the Yingluck Shinawatra administration, knew that Siam Indica had been chosen to supply the additional order of rice without a bid being contested.