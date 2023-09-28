Srettha to donate his pay, allowances to foundations

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives at Wing 6 in Don Mueang district for a flight to Cambodia on Thursday morning. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has committed to donating all his monthly salaries and meeting allowances earned during his tenure in office to various foundations in Thailand, starting with the Foundation for Children, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Thursday.

Mr Chai said the prime minister has a belief in the power of giving, starting from himself, while the government has started implementing its policies to create opportunities, improve people's well-being, reduce social disparities and support children's education.

Mr Srettha's combined monthly income as prime minister and finance minister, totalling 125,590 baht (comprising a 75,590-baht salary and a 50,000-baht position allowance), will be channelled through foundations to assist those in need.

This approach is quicker than relying solely on the regular legislative process within the parliamentary system, the spokesman said.

He said a working team will be set up to select the foundations to receive the prime minister's donations in an order of priority, with the Foundation for Children being the first beneficiary.

Apart from making donations, the prime minister will also try to meet various charity foundations to listen to their problems and seek solutions, said the spokesman.