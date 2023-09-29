Democrats have largest membership of all 82 parties

Members of the Democrat Party register for a meeting to select a new leader at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel on July 23. The meeting failed to achieve a quorum but this week the country’s oldest political party said it expected to have a new leader by November. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

There are now 82 political parties still in existence, with the Democrat Party having the largest membership, according to updated statistics from the Office of the Election Commission.

As of Sept 21, the existing 82 parties have a total membership of 1,446,454 with 473 branches and 1,532 provincial party representatives.

However, only a handful of those parties have a truly sizeable membership. They are:

Democrat Party: 89,526 members, 21 party branches and 177 provincial party representatives

Pheu Thai: 72,454 members, five branches and 19 provincial representatives

Thai Sang Thai: 66,493 members, six branches and 64 provincial representatives

Bhumjaithai: 62,714 members, four branches and 76 provincial representatives

Move Forward: 60,069 members, five branches and 159 provincial representatives

Palang Pracharath: 59,882 members, four branches and 136 provincial representatives

United Thai Nation: 57,435 members, 21 branches and 86 provincial representatives

Seri Ruam Thai: 50,493 members, four branches and 75 provincial representatives.



