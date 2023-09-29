Democrats have largest membership of all 82 parties

There are now 82 political parties still in existence, with the Democrat Party having the largest membership, according to updated statistics from the Office of the Election Commission.
As of Sept 21, the existing 82 parties have a total membership of 1,446,454 with 473 branches and 1,532 provincial party representatives.
However, only a handful of those parties have a truly sizeable membership. They are:
- Democrat Party: 89,526 members, 21 party branches and 177 provincial party representatives
- Pheu Thai: 72,454 members, five branches and 19 provincial representatives
- Thai Sang Thai: 66,493 members, six branches and 64 provincial representatives
- Bhumjaithai: 62,714 members, four branches and 76 provincial representatives
- Move Forward: 60,069 members, five branches and 159 provincial representatives
- Palang Pracharath: 59,882 members, four branches and 136 provincial representatives
- United Thai Nation: 57,435 members, 21 branches and 86 provincial representatives
- Seri Ruam Thai: 50,493 members, four branches and 75 provincial representatives.