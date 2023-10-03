Govt draws up list of 'dark' figures

A list of "influential figures" -- people described as wielding dark influence across the country -- has been completed for review by a committee today, Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset said yesterday.

Mr Chada said there were 600-700 names on the list, with just less than 100 of them being considered "hardcore" who were placed in a red group on the list.

The balance of the names were listed in a yellow group and placed on a watch list. Among them were freelance gunmen for hire, he said.

He declined to go into further detail, saying the list would have to be checked against the databases of police and security agencies.

Mr Chada said he had not seen the list, which was still deemed secret.

He said the list would first be screened today by the committee set up by the Interior Ministry.

The names would be examined to see whether they were on record as having been involved in any of 16 types of crime, which were used as the criteria for being classified as an influential figure or someone wielding dark influence.

The 16 types of crime are illegal money lending, collusion in bidding for work contracts with government agencies, illegally collecting brokerage fees from bus operators, extortion of businesses, smuggling, running gambling dens, illegal sex trade, human trafficking, cheating workers looking for overseas work, cheating tourists, being a gunman for hire, collecting debt with use of force, dealing in war weapons and other illegal guns, encroaching on state land/destroying natural resources, demanding bribes on public highways and being involved in illicit drugs.

Mr Chada said he would also go on tour to meet with local chiefs in the country to speak with them about concerns over illegal activities.

He said that people who take on the posts of village and tambon chiefs would also be required to undergo urine tests to detect illegal drug use.

Mr Chada said he was once listed as an "influential figure" in his home province of Uthai Thani. "But I proved that I have not done anything illegal. I am no longer an influential figure. I am now a cabinet minister working for the country," he declared.