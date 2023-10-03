Move Forward team to 'proactively' monitor govt policies

Parit Wacharasindhu, Move Forward Party (MFP) list-MP and spokesman, said the party has set up a team it says will take a proactive role in monitoring the government's performance. (Photo: Move Forward Party)

The opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) has set up a team it says will take a proactive role in monitoring the government's performance.

Parit Wacharasindhu, the party's list MP and spokesman, said as an opposition party, the MFP's policy is to keep the government in check.

"The MFP intends to become a proactive opposition party to monitor and analyse the government's performance as part of our policy watch," he said.

"We are ready to support any of the government's policies that benefit the people," he said. "[However] if any shortcomings are found, we will put forward suggestions to the government or relevant cabinet ministers."

Under the policy, MFP MPs will be given prominent roles in government monitoring. They are also expected to push 15 issues: economic development, agriculture and fisheries, land, labour and welfare, tourism, creative economy, political development, diversity, military and police, decentralisation and civil service, public health, education, transport, public utilities and the environment.

Mr Parit denied that MFP MPs would act as shadow ministers scrutinising the government's work.

"We will serve as a guiding light for the government and point out issues that the government may not take action on," he said.

"We are ready to present suggestions and proposals and convince the government to take them up," he added. "If the government considers them, this will benefit the people."

Mr Parit went on to say that the MFP has already tabled 27 legislative bills to parliament. They include a progressive liquor bill and a marriage equality bill.

Some bills deemed to involve financial matters, such as those seeking to replace conscription with voluntary recruitment and the bill on the decentralisation of power, need prior approval from the PM before they can be forwarded to parliament, he said.