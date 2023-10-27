Critics fear 'biased' charter

Opposition Move Forward Party leader Chaithawat Tulathon raises a fresh motion during a parliament meeting on Thursday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Move Forward Party (MFP)-sponsored motion aimed at a charter rewrite failed to get approval from the House of Representatives because critics feared it would create a biased charter amendment, according to Nikorn Jamnong, head of a sub-panel on gathering public opinions on a referendum for a constitutional amendment.

The main opposition MFP had put forth a motion aimed at asking the cabinet to hold a public referendum for a charter rewrite. The party wanted a referendum that, if approved, would lead to unrestricted access to a charter amendment and an elected assembly of drafters.

The party had faced concerns from many quarters that the changes it advocated would go too far by touching chapters containing "non-negotiable" contents in the constitution regarding the country's indivisibility and its royal prerogatives.

On Wednesday, the lower House 262:162 against the MFP's motion, with six abstentions.

On Thursday, Mr Nikorn said he believes the rejection had to do with a lack of clarity in the motion on how the charter redrafting assembly would be established.

Another concern is that the motion could introduce "revised contentions of the constitution, which are biased". He is understood to be referring to bias towards the MFP's controversial stances, particularly those related to the monarchy.

Mr Nikorn said that even though a charter amendment is an urgent policy for the government, people's input must be gauged to ensure that the entire referendum's design and charter reworking processes are inclusive and participatory.

Mr Nikorn said he expects the sub-committee will wrap up its work by the middle of December before its findings are presented to the main committee studying the referendum design and proposals for a constitutional amendment, led by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

After that, the findings are expected to be forwarded to the cabinet before the year is out. At this point, there will be definitive answers to questions about how many referendums will need to be held and what they are about.

Mr Nikorn added that a timeline also dictates that a referendum will likely take shape in the first quarter of next year.

Between Oct 30 and Nov 14, the sub-panel will be collecting input on a charter amendment referendum from MPs, senators and members of various House committees, students, members of the public, civic groups, the media and the business sector, Mr Nikorn said.

The sub-panel also plans to visit the MFP to seek its cooperation in designing the referendum, Mr Nikorn said.