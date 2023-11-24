Srisuwan petitions NACC against Srettha, Pheu Thai MPs

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks to reporters on a wide range of issues, including the promotion of police officers, at Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Friday, asking it to investigate Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin regarding his comments on requests by MPs seeking favours for the promotion of police officers to superintendent positions during a meeting of Pheu Thai MPs and party executives on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the prime minister reportedly mentioned that some individuals in attendance might be disappointed, as their requests for "a special favour" in the appointment of police superintendents were denied due to the overwhelming number of requests, while others might be satisfied because their requests had been fulfilled.

Mr Srisuwan, as leader of the Patriotic People Organisation, said he wants the NACC to determine whether Mr Srettha, in his capacity as the ex-officio chairman of the Police Commission, had interfered - either directly or indirectly - in the appointments of police officers at the superintendent level for his own interests, the interests of others, or a political party.

According to the National Police Act of 2022, Section 56 (2), only the police chief is empowered to appoint officers at the superintendent level.

Pheu Thai MPs who sought "a favour", as mentioned by Mr Srettha, may have violated Sections 185 and 186 of the constitution, possibly constituting a serious breach of the code of ethics for holders of political positions, the petitioner said.

Political activist and petitioner Srisuwan Janya. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Mr Srisuwan asked the NACC to identify which Pheu Thai MPs had approached the prime minister for such favours.

If the anti-graft agency found in its investigation there are grounds to back up his petition and asked the Office of the Attorney General to forward it to the Supreme Court, and if the court accepts it for consideration, the prime minister and the MPs concerned would be required to immediately cease their duties. Ultimately, their political rights could be stripped for up to 10 years, Mr Srisuwan said.

On Thursday, Mr Srettha, also a finance minister, denied telling a meeting of Pheu Thai MPs on Tuesday that some party MPs had interfered in the appointment of police station chiefs.